Google, U of Minnesota partner to connect medical students with Mayo Clinic mentors
Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota partnered with Google Cloud to create an education program for students pursuing healthcare careers, the university announced Feb. 12.
Three key details:
- The program, called NXT GEN MED, will be offered to students pursuing University of Minnesota's health sciences bachelor's degree. It reduces almost two years from the traditional four-year degree timeline.
- Students enrolled in the program will get access to Google Cloud technology and learning tools that engage them virtually. They also will be matched with a professional from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, who will act as their mentor and share with them relevant career experiences and support.
- The program will launch during the summer 2022 academic term. Students will take year-round courses for two full years, followed by a final academic term in the student's third summer enrolled in the program.
