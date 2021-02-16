Google, U of Minnesota partner to connect medical students with Mayo Clinic mentors

Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota partnered with Google Cloud to create an education program for students pursuing healthcare careers, the university announced Feb. 12.

Three key details:

The program, called NXT GEN MED, will be offered to students pursuing University of Minnesota's health sciences bachelor's degree. It reduces almost two years from the traditional four-year degree timeline.



Students enrolled in the program will get access to Google Cloud technology and learning tools that engage them virtually. They also will be matched with a professional from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, who will act as their mentor and share with them relevant career experiences and support.



The program will launch during the summer 2022 academic term. Students will take year-round courses for two full years, followed by a final academic term in the student's third summer enrolled in the program.

