Facebook reportedly building smartwatch that connects users to health apps

Facebook is developing a smartwatch that will integrate the platform's messaging and social features with health and fitness products from companies such as Peleton, according to a Feb. 12 Business Insider report.

The social media giant plans to begin selling the smartwatch in 2022. Facebook declined the publication's request for comment.

The watch is expected to connect users with mobile health apps and will access the internet via cellular connection, so it won't need to be paired with a smartphone to operate.

