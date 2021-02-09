Uber to offer free rides to Walgreens COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Uber will provide free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics as part of the ride-hailing service's initiative to address transportation barriers limiting COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The companies will pilot the free transportation program for vulnerable communities in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and El Paso, according to their Feb. 9 news release. Uber will offer one-click access to preschedule rides on its app when a Walgreens vaccination appointment is made.

Over the next few months, Uber and Walgreens will also roll out an educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy, and Uber plans to launch in-app features to help drivers, delivery people and freight carriers more easily connect to vaccines when they become more readily available.

