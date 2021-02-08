Google rolling out heart, respiratory rate measurement features via smartphone cameras

Google Fit will launch new features in March that will let users measure heart rate and respiratory rate with the Pixel phone's camera.

The features will be available in the Google Fit app for Pixel phones, but the tech giant plans to expand the capabilities to more Android devices, according to the Feb. 4 company blog post.

To capture respiratory rate, the person must place their head and upper torso in front of the phone's front facing camera and breathe normally. For heart rate, the person must place their finger on the rear-facing camera lens.

"While these measurements aren't meant for medical diagnosis or to evaluate medical conditions, we hope they can be useful for people using the Google Fit app to track and improve day-to-day wellness," Google Health Technologies Director Shwetak Patel wrote in the blog post.

Once the measurements are taken, the individual can save them in the Google Fit app to monitor their health trends over time.

