Cleveland Clinic partners with consumer platform to connect patients to cardiac care

Cleveland Clinic will provide cardiac care to Carrum Health patients through a new partnership with the digital health company.

San Francisco-based Carrum Health connects self-insured employers and their employees to Centers of Excellence hospitals to provide more cost-effective healthcare. By partnering with Cleveland Clinic, Carrum Health patients can use its consumer platform to access various cardiac procedures and surgeries across the Cleveland Clinic network.

Self-insured employers use Carrum Health's platform to avoid variations in surgery costs and quality; the platform then connects patients to hospitals and surgery centers it is partnered with. Carrum Health also shows employers pricing for an entire episode of care, such as heart surgery or a joint replacement.

