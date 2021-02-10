20 medical apps most downloaded by iPhone users

IPhone users have begun downloading more medical apps, as increased demands for convenience influence health technology companies to adapt their services into mobile apps.

Below are 20 of the most-downloaded iPhone medical apps as of Feb. 9, as compiled by App Annie.

Top 10 free medical apps, along with their publishers:

MyChart (Epic)



GoodRx: Prescription Coupons (GoodRx)



healow (eClinicalWorks)



Prime Sleep Recorder (Apirox)



Weedmaps: Marijuana & Cannabis (Weedmaps)



FollowMyHealth (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)



Teladoc (Teladoc)



Pregnancy + (Health & Parenting)



Telehealth by SimplePractice (SimplePractice)



Sydney Health (Anthem)

Top 10 paid medical apps, along with their publishers:

Hear My Baby Heartbeat App (Fat Cigar Productions): $4.99



Monash University FODMAP diet (Monash University): $7.99



ASCCP Management Guidelines (American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology): $9.99



Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 (Visible Body): $24.99 with in-app purchases



AnatomyMapp (Books of Discovery): $14.99



Essential Anatomy 5 (3D4Medical from Elsevier): $14.99 USD with in-app purchases



VeinSeek Pro (VeinSeek): $4.99



Freya: Surge Timer (The Positive Birth Company): $2.99



Pedi STAT (James M. Kempema MD, PA): $4.99



Journal Club: Medicine (Peripheral Brain): $6.99

