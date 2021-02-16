78% of U.S. workers want their employer to offer online mental health services, survey says

More than three-fourths of American workers want their employer to offer online mental health services as a part of their benefits, according to research released Feb. 16 by online mental health services provider SilverCloud Health.

From Jan. 4-7, SilverCloud Health surveyed 1,288 U.S. full-time employees ages 18 and older.

The survey found 78 percent of employees prefer online mental health services over in-person services. It also found 35 percent of respondents wanted their employer to provide access to online mental health services via text or chat.

