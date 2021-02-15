9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. NYU Grossman School of Medicine inked a neurosurgery research collaboration with Proprio, a Seatttle-based company that develops virtual reality technologies for surgery.

2. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is partnering with Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, to launch a new incubator for startup companies developing healthcare technologies and innovations.

3. The Chicago-based ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center selected DeepScribe, an artificial intelligence-powered medical documentation company, as the winner of its innovation challenge.

4. The Department of Veterans Affairs inked a partnership with AT&T to roll out 5G technologies across the VA Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is working with IT services company Accenture and Microsoft to transition to the tech giant's Azure cloud platform,

6. Zocdoc will provide the main platform Chicago residents use to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.

7. Google Cloud will integrate its machine learning technology into the cervical cancer diagnostic screening system of Marlborough, Mass.-based medical technology company Hologic.

8. Cleveland Clinic will provide cardiac care to Carrum Health patients through a new partnership with the digital health company.

9. Uber will provide free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics as part of the ride-hailing service's initiative to address transportation barriers limiting COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

