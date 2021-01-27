Allscripts, Microsoft & Chicago innovation center choose winner for EHR improvement challenge

The Chicago-based ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center on Jan. 27 selected DeepScribe, an artificial intelligence-powered medical documentation company, as the winner of its innovation challenge.

In March, Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, signed on as a tenant of a new medical innovation center under development at the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Chicago.

In December, ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center, along with Microsoft and Allscripts, hosted an innovation challenge asking health IT developers to answer the question, "How might we use technology and innovative solutions to create the electronic health record of the future to reduce the burden on nurses?"

Judges chose DeepScribe, a San Francisco-based company that developed an AI-powered medical scribe able to produce comprehensive clinical documentation directly in the EHR, as the winner.

The company will have Allscripts Developer Program partner fees waived and receive marketing benefits from Allscripts, a year of free access to the innovation center's private sandbox and two Microsoft Surface Go tablets. It will also have the opportunity to pitch its product to experts and investors within the innovation center's network.

