NYU medical school launches virtual reality research project

NYU Grossman School of Medicine inked a neurosurgery research collaboration with Proprio, a Seatttle-based company that develops virtual reality technologies for surgery, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

John Golfinos, MD, chair of the neurosurgery department at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will serves as the project's director and help guide research and development of the company's imaging and navigation system for neurosurgical and spinal applications.

NYU neurosurgery residents and research fellows will also get to work with Proprio on product development and clinical studies.

