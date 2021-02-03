Kaiser inks multiyear cloud partnership with Microsoft, Accenture

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is working with IT services company Accenture and Microsoft to transition to the tech giant's Azure cloud platform, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

Kaiser tapped Microsoft and Accenture to build up and scale its cloud environment, which supports its more than 85,000 clinicians and 12.4 million members. Under the multiyear agreement, the health system will strengthen its cloud computing power and data capabilities, including strengthening security.

"This collaboration will help Kaiser Permanente better serve our members by providing our care teams with increased access to cloud-based services, which will enable them to deliver personalized digital experiences and make more data-informed decisions," Kaiser Senior Vice President and interim CIO Diane Comer said in the news release.

