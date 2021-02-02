Seattle VA hospital taps AT&T for 5G health innovation pilots

The Department of Veterans Affairs inked a partnership with AT&T to roll out 5G technologies across the VA Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

The deployment is the first campus-wide indoor 5G system to be used by both VA staff and veterans on AT&T's network, letting users have access to faster internet connection speeds across their mobile devices.

With the new system, VA Puget Health Care is exploring various potential pilot projects including using augmented reality and virtual reality during medical procedures and training and remote and virtual pain management services.

