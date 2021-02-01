Anthem creates digital health incubator: 3 notes

Indianapolis-based payer Anthem recently established a new digital incubator focused on helping healthcare startups expand their business plans and innovations, according to a Jan. 28 Inside Indiana Business report.

Three details:

1. The Anthem Digital Incubator will welcome digital health startups by invitation only and will select companies to join by hosting tech challenges across the U.S.

2. The incubator will choose companies to develop products and solutions aimed at improving the healthcare consumerism experience.

3. Anthem Vice President of Digital Care Delivery Kate Merton told the publication the incubator aims to examine whether early companies can create products that work for healthcare consumers and providers.

"Data is the new gold as everyone likes to say," Ms. Merton said. "The data sandbox, within the incubator, the entrepreneurs are able to come in and test out the algorithms of their apps and their products that they've developed and see how that they would function."

