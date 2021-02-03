Chicago partners with Zocdoc for vaccine scheduling

Zocdoc will provide the main platform Chicago residents use to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations, the company announced Feb. 2.

Zocdoc Vaccine Scheduler will aggregate real-time appointment availability from Chicago COVID-19 vaccine administration sites. Patients can instantly schedule a vaccination appointment within the platform, which offers translations for more than 100 languages.

Using a Zocdoc webpage, Chicagoans will confirm their location and eligibility to see if they can receive a COVID-19 vaccine under Illinois guidelines. If eligible, they will be shown nearby vaccination locations and real-time appointment availability.

"Zocdoc provides a great service that will help people access vaccines as the supply increases over the coming weeks and months, and Chicago residents can also sign up to be notified when new appointments become available," Allison Arwady, MD, Chicago Department of Public Health's commissioner, said in a news release. "We will still need people to be patient as the vaccine rollout continues, but we're excited about this partnership as it provides Chicagoans another option to connect with providers as they receive more vaccines."

Chicago is the first city to roll out Zocdoc Vaccine Scheduler. The platform is available for any healthcare organization or public health entity to use for free.

