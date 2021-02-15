10 ways Amazon, Google & Microsoft are assisting with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

In recent weeks, big tech companies have been lending their expertise, money and labor to the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Below are 10 recent instances of big tech companies offering their assistance to the U.S. vaccine campaign:

Amazon's CEO of consumer business, Dave Clark, sent a letter to President Joe Biden shortly after he was sworn in offering the company's help in distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Mr. Clark said Amazon would use its operations, IT and communications capabilities to help the government distribute vaccines and that the company had agreements with licensed third-party healthcare providers to administer vaccines on-site at Amazon facilities.



Amazon teamed up with Seattle-based health system Virginia Mason to establish a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site and said it will launch more mass vaccination efforts in the future.



Google announced it will provide more than $150 million to support COVID-19 vaccine education and distribution efforts and convert several of its office spaces into vaccination sites.



Google's cloud technology division began offering healthcare organizations its new Intelligent Vaccine Impact Solution, a digital toolset that delivers data insights on COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.



The Google News Initiative launched a $3 million fund to bolster journalistic projects combating misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination efforts.



Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth and Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics teamed up with Microsoft to move their COVID-19 vaccine operations to the tech giant's Redmond, Wash., campus.



Microsoft joined the Washington State Command and Coordination Center and pledged its assistance in the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout process, along with Starbucks, Costco and Kaiser Permanente.



Microsoft supported Washington state's vaccine campaign by partnering with the state health department to launch a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard featuring data on vaccine ordering and administration broken down by county and demographics.



The Oklahoma State Department of Health teamed up with Microsoft to build a mobile app that informs people when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and helps them sign up for an appointment.



Big tech companies and major hospitals teamed up to form the Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective working to create a digital, interoperable vaccination record system. Microsoft, Salesforce and Epic are among its members.

