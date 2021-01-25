Google dedicates $150M to COVID-19 vaccine education, opens vaccination sites at US offices

Google will provide more than $150 million to support COVID-19 vaccine education and distribution efforts and convert several of its office spaces into vaccination sites, according to a Jan. 25 company blog post from CEO Sundar Pichai.

Six details:

1. Google is teaming up with technology-powered primary care organization One Medical and public health authorities to open vaccine sites in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kirkland, Wash., and New York City.

2. The tech giant will make select Google facilities, including buildings, parking lots and open space, available for the COVID-19 vaccination sites.

3. Google is offering an additional $100 million in ad grants for the CDC Foundation, World Health Organization and nonprofit organizations across the globe to support their development of public service health announcements.

4. Since the start of the pandemic, Google has helped more than 100 government agencies and non-governmental organizations through its Ad Grants Crisis Relief Program.

5. Google is also committing $5 million in grants to organizations addressing racial and geographic disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations, including Morehouse School of Medicine's health leadership institute and the CDC Foundation.

6. The tech giant also plans to launch new tools in Google Search and Maps over the coming weeks to show where COVID-19 vaccination locations are available to users. The tools will initially roll out in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, and will include details such as whether an appointment is needed or if the site has a drive-thru option.

