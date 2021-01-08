Washington, Microsoft to deploy COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

The Washington State Department of Health has partnered with Microsoft to launch a vaccine dashboard next week that will feature data on vaccine ordering and administration broken down by county and demographics, the department said Jan. 6.

The dashboard will serve as the state's main source for vaccine data and will be updated three times a week.

The department has also launched an online tool that determines whether residents are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, reported CBS affiliate KREM 2.

The tool, called PhaseFinder, asks users questions to determine their eligibility for phase 1 of the state's vaccine plan. Using PhaseFinder, residents can prove that they're vaccine-eligible at a vaccination site. The department is using a trust-based system in the hopes that residents provide accurate information when they use PhaseFinder, KREM 2 reported.

For now, Washington is in phase 1A of the vaccine plan, which provides eligibility to at-risk healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff — over half a million Washingtonians fall into those categories, reported KREM 2.

The second phase of the department's vaccination plan is expected to come in early January, KREM 2 reported.





