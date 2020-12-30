White House COVID-19 task force warns of incomplete data amid holidays

The holiday season has complicated COVID-19 data-gathering and reporting nationally, according to the White House COVID-19 task force.

"Data are currently unstable, outside of daily hospital admissions, due to inconsistent reporting and incomplete data over the holidays; there will be a reporting 'surge' in cases and deaths as reporting catches up," the task force stated in a news release obtained by CNN this week.



COVID-19 cases were surging in coastal states before holiday travel, making it difficult to see additional surges, the task force stated. A spike in COVID-19 cases spurred by the holidays will be more apparent in Midwestern states, where case levels have been declining, according to the task force.



The incomplete data will make it challenging to track the pandemic's trajectory, according to the report.

