HHS begins daily COVID-19 snapshot reports with new data

HHS began publishing daily data reports on the COVID-19 outbreak, including previously unpublished information about the virus' spread.



The data includes information from the Joint Coordination Cell's data strategy and execution workgroup, which is part of the White House COVID-19 Task Force. The community profile reports focus on seven-day COVID-19 outcomes and changes from the week prior.



The report takes count-level data for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and more into consideration. Reports note data may diverge from state and local websites potentially due to the difference in how data was reported, how the metrics were calculated or delayed reporting of historical data.



Daily reports also highlight high-burden areas where new cases are growing the fastest and color-codes the states based on severity of the outbreak. The White House COVID-19 Task Force has distributed much of the data to governors and states in the past, and now made the reports public, according to CNBC.



"This report has been extremely valuable to the federal response, and we hope that it will also be helpful to state and local public health departments, hospitals, businesses and the public," said Katie McKoegh, HHS spokeswoman, in a statement to CNBC.



More articles on data analytics:

U of California-Irvine develops model to predict COVID-19 outcomes: 5 details

Mayo Clinic adds hot spot data to its COVID-19 map

Johns Hopkins creates COVID-19 death risk calculator

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.