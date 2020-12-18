Mayo Clinic adds hot spot data to its COVID-19 map

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., added a hot spot map to its coronavirus map that tracks where COVID-19 cases are surging across the U.S.



The hot spot map reflects the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases by county. Mayo's coronavirus map includes data and formulas used in predictive analysis to anticipate trends and has a resource center to provide information about how the public can protect against infection.



The content is available in English and Spanish.



