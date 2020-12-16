13 population health data platforms ranked by KLAS

As healthcare organizations continue expanding population health management initiatives with new technologies and digital tools, they are increasingly looking for platforms focused on data acquisition and analysis, according to KLAS Research.

For its Population Health Data Acquisition & Analysis 2020 report, KLAS compiled insights from interviews with thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT products and services their organizations use. KLAS measured population health management vendors' performance in data acquisition and data analysis, based on healthcare customers' feedback.

The research organization used an "A" to "F" letter grades system based on a 100-point scale for the rankings, with an A+ representing a score of 95 or more and an F representing any number below 57.9.

Here are the vendors' overall population health management performance grades, according to the report.

Azara Healthcare: A

Enil: A

Innovaccer: A

SPH Analytics: A

HealthEC: A-

Arcadia: B+

Epic: B+

Health Catalyst: B+

Lightbeam: B

NextGen Healthcare: B

Optum: B-

Allscripts: C+

Cerner: C+

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on data analytics:

Johns Hopkins adds county-level hospital, ICU data to daily COVID-19 updates

Kentucky health system says coding glitch doubled hospital's COVID-19 patient count

Miami hospital says tech glitch led to coronavirus patient overcount

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.