MUSC to create AI center for health innovation

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston has approved the creation of an AI Center for Health Innovation and Informatics to coordinate and accelerate the responsible use of AI across the enterprise.

The action came during the board’s February meeting and was detailed in a Feb. 13 news release outlining MUSC’s broader innovation and entrepreneurship strategy.

According to the release, the AI Center for Health Innovation and Informatics will serve as an enterprise hub supporting faculty, clinicians, trainees, researchers, staff and external collaborators. The center is designed to guide the safe, efficient and scaled deployment of AI across healthcare, research, education and operations.

The center will include three technical teams focused on AI incubation, synthetic data and AI strategy and operations, as well as an education and outreach team. The education component will offer role-based AI training, microcredentials and expanded learning programs, according to the release.

Initial build-out of the center is expected to occur from March to June 2026, with full operations beginning in fiscal year 2027, the release said.