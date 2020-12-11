Kentucky health system says coding glitch doubled hospital's COVID-19 patient count

The New York Times reported St. Elizabeth Healthcare's hospital in Fort Thomas, Ky., was among the busiest hospitals in the U.S. with COVID-19 patients earlier this week, but the health system claims the data was flawed, according to a Cincinnati Inquirer report.



The Times article, published on Dec. 10, compiled data from HHS to share which hospitals had the busiest intensive care units. St. Elizabeth executives said they were surprised to see one of their hospitals on the list and quickly realized the report was based on flawed data.



St. Elizabeth's Chief Nursing Executive Vera Hall said the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital for Nov. 27 was doubled, and the number of negative pressure rooms was listed as 224 instead of the actual count of 100. The Kentucky Hospital Association has been working with the Kentucky health department to report bed capacity data to HHS.



The organizations identified the problem: St. Elizabeth updated its COVID-19 numbers earlier this week, and a bug in the system caused it to double-count the Fort Thomas hospital's census, according to the report. The issue has been resolved.



