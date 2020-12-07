Texas, El Paso health departments count COVID-19 deaths differently

The Texas health department is counting COVID-19 deaths differently than the city of El Paso, leading to a data discrepancy, according to the El Paso Times.



The state counts death certificates listing COVID-19 as the primary or underlying cause of death, while El Paso counts deaths confirmed as related to COVID-19, which can take extra time. Texas reported El Paso exceeded 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Nov. 9, while the city reported hitting that number Dec. 3.



As of Dec. 6, the El Paso health department said 600 deaths with COVID-19 as a probable cause are under review and require a death certificate or medical records before making the final classification, according to the report.



"If we have doubts, we review the medical records too because we cannot make a determination right away from the death certificate. That's when we request the medical records — to have more evidence and a better understanding how to classify them properly," said Hector Ocaranza, MD, the leader of the El Paso health department's COVID-19 efforts, in the report.

There are about 100 investigators reviewing medical records for people who have COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death.



