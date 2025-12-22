What’s coming to Meditech in 2026

As health systems contend with financial pressures, workforce shortages and rising expectations for digital access, Meditech is positioning Expanse as an intelligent EHR platform, with a 2026 roadmap focused on agentic AI, interoperable data exchange and automation across clinical, operational and revenue cycle workflows.

Advancing Expanse as an intelligent EHR platform

In 2026, Meditech plans to significantly expand AI-driven capabilities across Expanse, with a focus on ambient workflows, automation and real-time decision support.

New and enhanced ambient intelligence tools for physicians and nurses aim to reduce documentation burden while improving note quality and downstream workflows. Meditech is also developing AI-powered tools, including an Expanse chatbot, MyHealth Assistant for patients, claim denial agents and automated dashboard creation to support real-time, data-driven decision-making.

These capabilities are intended to simplify access and engagement for patients, bring intelligence into every clinical encounter and help health systems optimize operations.

Expanding network connectivity and interoperable data exchange

Interoperability remains a core focus for Meditech, building on its longstanding advocacy for standards-based data exchange.

The company plans continued investment in network connectivity to enable more seamless information flow between health systems, payers and external care partners. This includes expanded support for information access service use cases, greater use of AI to help clinicians interpret external data at the point of care and TEFCA-enabled exchange to support timely, trusted access to patient information.

These efforts aim to strengthen collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem while empowering patients to be more active participants in their care.

Revenue cycle and operational efficiency enhancements

Improving operational efficiency, particularly in the revenue cycle, will be another major focus for Meditech in 2026.

Planned enhancements include AI-enabled claim denial agents, electronic prior authorization, improved referral loop closure and streamlined data sharing with health plans to expedite reimbursement and treatment approvals. Continued advancements in ambient intelligence are also expected to support more comprehensive documentation and more accurate code capture, helping reduce administrative burden and improve cash flow — especially for rural and community health systems.

Open APIs and actionable insights at the point of care

To support scalability and customer choice, Meditech plans to continue investing in APIs and an open ecosystem designed to prevent vendor lock-in and enable innovation for systems of all sizes.

The company is also focused on transforming data into actionable insights presented in context based on user role and workflow, with next steps embedded directly into the EHR. Meditech says effective data exchange reduces waste, accelerates workflows and supports better-informed clinical and operational decision-making.

Patient engagement and proactive care delivery

Patient engagement and empowerment remain key priorities for Meditech in 2026.

The company plans to expand digital self-service and bi-directional communication capabilities within its MyHealth patient portal, including the introduction of MyHealth Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot that can assist with tasks such as appointment scheduling and summarizing health information.

Meditech is also introducing new capabilities to support proactive care delivery, including enhanced support for outpatient therapies and community-based care, deeper integration of wearables and connected devices, and proactive interventions informed by real-time data. These tools are intended to help systems anticipate needs, prevent complications and intervene earlier.

Responsible, scalable AI adoption

As AI becomes more deeply embedded across Expanse, Meditech says responsible implementation remains a priority.

The company is designing AI with a human-in-the-loop approach to ensure clinicians and staff retain oversight and final authority. Meditech also emphasized transparency around how AI is developed and applied, along with guidance to help organizations govern and scale AI safely and effectively.

By combining practical AI applications with interoperable data and modern infrastructure, Meditech said it aims to help systems shift from reactive treatment to proactive, sustainable care delivery.