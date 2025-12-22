Change Healthcare cyberattack lawsuit withstands dismissal bid

A federal judge has ruled that some complaints against Change Healthcare over a 2024 cyberattack can move forward.

Judge Donovan Frank decided Dec. 19 to allow some claims to proceed against the UnitedHealth Group claims processing subsidiary and dismiss others, according to court records obtained by Becker’s.

Plaintiffs filed the consolidated class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota after the February 2024 ransomware attack that breached the data of 192.7 million people.

The judge cleared the way for alleged victims of the Change Healthcare cyberattack to pursue negligence and consumer-protection claims, while trimming away contract, nuisance, and other peripheral allegations that he said didn’t fit the facts. Change had previously tried to have the entire case thrown out. Becker’s reached out to the company for comment.