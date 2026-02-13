Ohio health system spreads AI literacy to physicians

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health is helping physicians understand the algorithms behind the AI tools they use for documentation and clinical decision support.

“The American Medical Association has made it clear: Physicians need AI literacy,” David Cha, MD, associate chief medical informatics officer at Premier Health, wrote in a Feb. 13 article for the health system. “Not coding skills or machine learning degrees, but fluency that helps us know what an algorithm can and cannot do. How does it learn? When might it fail? When should we trust our judgment over the machine’s suggestion?”

Dr. Cha suggested physicians review guides from the National Academy of Medicine on healthcare AI literacy and AI for medical educators.

“The National Academy of Medicine emphasizes that physicians must engage as users and evaluators to make sure AI improves care rather than unintentionally harms it,” he wrote. “We can enjoy the benefits and make it work for us — we just need to be thoughtful and educated as we go forward.”