Miami hospital says tech glitch led to coronavirus patient overcount

Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., identified a computer glitch that led to overcounting hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

The hospital's system had been including anyone who ever tested positive for COVID-19 within Jackson's system, regardless of when the positive test occurred, in the number of inpatients with COVID-19. In some cases, the diagnosis was months old.

On Dec. 8, the health system reported 30 of the 170 patients counted as COVID-19 positive were removed because their cases weren't active.

Jackson's IT staff will need to develop a new method for querying the internal database for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

