Johns Hopkins adds county-level hospital, ICU data to daily COVID-19 updates

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center has added county-level hospital occupancy data to its daily updates.

The Baltimore-based university produced one of the most widely resourced COVID-19 tracking tools early this year when the COVID-19 virus reached pandemic status. On Dec. 15, the university added two pages detailing hospital and ICU occupancy from HHS.

The data dashboard's maps also reflect this updated information and shade in counties close to reaching hospital capacity as an indication of whether local hospitals are able to manage COVID-19 caseloads.

