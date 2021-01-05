Oklahoma health department taps Microsoft to build COVID-19 vaccine scheduling app

The Oklahoma State Department of Health teamed up with Microsoft to build a mobile app that informs people when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and helps them sign up for an appointment, ABC affiliate KOCO reports.

The department expects the app to be ready for people to download by Jan. 7; Oklahoma is administering more than 32,000 doses this week across 90 pods as well as more than 13,000 at nursing homes, according to the Jan. 4 report.

The new app will be one of the main ways people can make an appointment to get the vaccine. Local health departments have been setting up their own individual sign-up pages while waiting for the app to release.

