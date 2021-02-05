Washington health systems move COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Microsoft campus

Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth and Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics are teaming up with Microsoft to move their COVID-19 vaccine operations to the tech giant's Redmond, Wash., campus.

The vaccination site hosted at the Microsoft campus will be open to all eligible people in the community, according to a Feb. 3 Microsoft blog post. EvergreenHealth and Overlake will manage the administration of the vaccine and will work with public health officials in Seattle as well as Washington's King County to scale vaccination efforts.

Microsoft will provide technology, staffing resources and facility support for the clinic. All vaccines will be administered by third-party healthcare professionals.

Starbucks is also contributing to the clinic site by offering workflow optimization and operational support. Microsoft will cover the costs of the vaccination site, including staffing, supplies and administration costs.

The vaccine clinic will be open to all uninsured Washington residents, and Microsoft said it will be open to all once the state's initial ramp-up phase is finished.

