Google announces $3M fund to combat COVID vaccine misinformation

The Google News Initiative has launched a $3 million fund to bolster journalistic projects combating misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Google said.

Reputable news organizations around the world can tap into the fund. Google is looking for projects that aim to provide COVID-19 fact checks to populations that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 misinformation. The company will give priority to applicants with interdisciplinary teams behind them and a clear vision of what success would look like for their project.



A 14-member team of experts will review applications, which opened Jan. 12 and close Jan. 31.



