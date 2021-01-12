MedStar Health hospital transitions to new EHR

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital will go live on Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health's EHR system Jan. 13.

The Leonardtown, Md.-based community hospital has been preparing for the EHR transition for more than a year, Medstar St. Mary's Hospital COO and CMO Stephen Michaels, MD, said in the Jan. 11 news release.

By connecting to MedStar's MedConnect EHR system, MedStar St. Mary's will gain access to real-time patient data, including test results and treatment outcomes, shared across the Medstar Health system. Records of patients treated at MedStar St. Mary's will be accessible to care teams at other MedStar hospitals as well as the system's specialty physicians network.

MedStar Health comprises 10 hospitals as well as a health research institute and three physician practices.

