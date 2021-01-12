MUSC creates AI tool to predict patients' risks for COVID-19 complications

A student at the Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina built an artificial intelligence model this past spring to find thousands of adults at high risk of serious complications if they contracted COVID-19, reported The Post and Courier.



Alan Snyder built the model using software developed by Georgia-based AI firm Jvion, census tract information and MUSC's database. He then recruited more than 150 volunteers to call the identified at-risk adults, educating them about pandemic safety protocols, reported The Post and Courier.



"Necessity brings out innovation," Mr. Snyder told The Post and Courier. "I was scared. How could I help other people? That’s my job as a healthcare professional. It seems like something that was useful for my time."



Mr. Snyder is currently analyzing data to determine if his efforts prevented any hospitalizations or deaths, according to The Post and Courier.



More articles on health IT:

CIOs see business case for more tech investment in 2021

How hospitals use algorithms to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Children’s National Hospital, NIH launch COVID-19 diagnostics AI challenge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.