Parkland Health System launches virtual platform to train staff during pandemic

Dallas-based Parkland Health & Hospital System has tapped Orasi, a Kennesaw, Ga.-based software development company, to help virtually provide medical technology training for its thousands of hospital employees during the pandemic, Orasi said.



Parkland instructors will use OrasiLabs, a virtual training platform, to teach staff to use electronic healthcare records, imaging devices and mobile health apps. The platform allows Parkland instructors to teach multiple staff members at once and track attendance and engagement, Orasi said.



"We are proud to work with Parkland to help ensure medical and administrative teams can remain up to date on the latest software technologies and patient care solutions during this time of social distancing," said David Hand, Orasi vice president, in a press release.



