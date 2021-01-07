Children’s National Hospital, NIH launch COVID-19 diagnostics AI challenge

Washington, D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital is partnering with the National Institutes of Health and tech firm NVIDIA to launch a challenge in which participants will develop artificial intelligence tools to improve the detection of COVID-19 in the lungs, the hospital announced Jan. 7.

Participants in the COVID-19 Lung CT Lesion Segmentation Grand Challenge will use a multi-institutional, multinational NIH dataset that houses data on patients with a diverse range of age, gender and disease severity to create AI-powered imaging models to help clinicians better identify and treat COVID-19 infection in patients' lungs.

Participants whose algorithms win the challenge will have the opportunity to partner with hospitals to further study their imaging model's efficacy in identifying COVID-19 infection in the lungs.

More articles on health IT:

How SCL Health will optimize IT and invest next year

CIOs see business case for more tech investment in 2021

How hospitals use algorithms to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine distribution

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.