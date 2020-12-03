HHS, Google pilot tool to help patients plan medical visits

Google began piloting a new tool Dec. 2 developed with HHS' Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that aims to help people remember important questions they want to ask their physician during their healthcare visits.

The tool assists users with creating a visit plan by selecting from evidence-based questions such as, "What is this test for?" as well as adding their own questions. Once the user is finished creating their question list, they can print or email it to bring to the physician's office to have during their appointment.

The suggested questions were developed by AHRQ as part of its "Questions are the Answer," initiative, which is designed to encourage people to think about their goals and priorities for health visits. They are based on findings from dozens of patient safety research projects as well as AHRQ's expertise on diagnostic testing and results, medication safety and safe transitions between care settings.

The tool, which is in a pilot phase available to a limited number of people in the U.S., does not collect any personal health information or store data that has been entered into its system. People can also use the tool without signing into a Google account.

