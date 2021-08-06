Cerner, One Medical + 6 other health IT exec moves

The following health IT moves were reported since July 23:

David Szymanski will be stepping down as president at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville to be the CEO and executive director of its innovation spinoff, MedNexus.

Steve Cook has been selected as the CFO of digital health provider Omada Health. Mr. Cook formerly served as the president and head of strategic finance at One Medical.

Melisa Tucker has been tapped as the senior vice president and head of product at medical coding technology provider Nym Health. Ms. Tucker joins Nym from Flatiron Health, where she was the vice president of product management and operations, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Andrew Evens, DO, has been appointed as New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences' clinical and health affairs division's first associate vice chancellor for clinical innovation and data analytics. Dr. Evens currently serves as a professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; associate director of clinical services for Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey; and medical director of the oncology service line at RWJBarnabas Health.

Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

Mike Nill has been tapped as a board member of MacroHealth, a healthcare pricing and payment analytics platform. Mr. Nill recently served as COO of Cerner. He spent nearly 25 years at the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company before leaving in January 2020.

Edward Liu has been selected as the CFO of Zocdoc, a digital platform connecting patients with both physical and virtual care services. Mr. Liu joins Zocdoc from Morgan Stanley, where he spent more than 20 years providing counsel to C-suite executives and board members on financial strategies and decision-making.

Jon Doolittle has been selected as president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association. Mr. Doolittle is currently president of Mosaic Medical Center-Albany and chair of the Missouri Hospital Association's board of trustees. Previously, he held several roles at Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner, including senior business developer.