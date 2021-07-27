Rutgers taps RWJBarnabas director as 1st clinical innovation, data analytics chancellor 

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences appointed Andrew Evens, DO, as its clinical and health affairs division's first associate vice chancellor for clinical innovation and data analytics, the university announced July 27.

Dr. Evens currently serves as a professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; associate director of clinical services for Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey; and medical director of the oncology service line at RWJBarnabas Health.

As associate vice chancellor of clinical innovation and data analytics, Dr. Evens will lead a new initiative harnessing evidence-based practices and artificial intelligence to better identify patient needs, improve clinical innovation and achieve better health outcomes.

Mr. Evens will oversee a team including clinicians, analytic experts, epidemiologists, statisticians and decision scientists that will work to combine clinical trial and patient data from across RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences for cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes research.

RWJBarnabas Health is partnered with Rutgers University, which includes the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.