Kaiser Permanente Southern California rolls out digital pathology platform

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Pathology has implemented a new enterprise digital pathology platform, according to Sony Wirio, MD, the health system’s regional chief of pathology.

Dr. Wirio wrote in a LinkedIn post that the organization transitioned to Sectra Digital Pathology, deploying 10 Leica DX450 scanners across the region.

“This is our first truly enterprise-wide solution for primary diagnosis and a foundational step toward the future of the practice of 100 pathologists in Southern California Kaiser Permanente,” he wrote.

The Sectra Digital Pathology Solution is designed to support rapid and accurate diagnoses of histopathology and cytology cases, according to Sectra’s website.