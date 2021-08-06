UNF president transitions to CEO of university's MedNexus startup: 5 notes

The University of North Florida in Jacksonville will be transitioning its president, David Szymanski, to lead its startup UNF MedNexus as its CEO, according to an Aug. 5 report by News 4 Jax

Five notes:

  1. MedNexus, a collaborative effort to enhance medical research and innovation, was created in 2020 with $6 million in funding from the Florida Legislature.

  2. Mr. Szymanski will be the CEO and executive director of MedNexus full time, starting Sept. 17.

  3. MedNexus is building a new nurse training and healthcare simulation center and expanding its medical technology innovation lab on UNF's campus.

  4. MedNexus is currently in discussions with healthcare providers, such as AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.), Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Ascension St. Vincent's in Jacksonville, Fla., Baptist Health in Coral Gables, Fla., Gainesville-based University of Florida Health and Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Hospital.

  5. Through a partnership with the city of Palm Coast and AdventHealth, MedNexus is also extending its nursing programs and partnering on a second simulation lab in Palm Coast.

