UNF president transitions to CEO of university's MedNexus startup: 5 notes

The University of North Florida in Jacksonville will be transitioning its president, David Szymanski, to lead its startup UNF MedNexus as its CEO, according to an Aug. 5 report by News 4 Jax.
Five notes:
- MedNexus, a collaborative effort to enhance medical research and innovation, was created in 2020 with $6 million in funding from the Florida Legislature.
- Mr. Szymanski will be the CEO and executive director of MedNexus full time, starting Sept. 17.
- MedNexus is building a new nurse training and healthcare simulation center and expanding its medical technology innovation lab on UNF's campus.
- MedNexus is currently in discussions with healthcare providers, such as AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.), Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Ascension St. Vincent's in Jacksonville, Fla., Baptist Health in Coral Gables, Fla., Gainesville-based University of Florida Health and Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Hospital.
- Through a partnership with the city of Palm Coast and AdventHealth, MedNexus is also extending its nursing programs and partnering on a second simulation lab in Palm Coast.