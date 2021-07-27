​​Ex-Cerner COO joins healthcare payment platform 

MacroHealth, a healthcare pricing and payment analytics platform, welcomed former Cerner COO Mike Nill to its board of directors, the company said July 27.

Mr. Nill most recently served as COO of Cerner. He spent nearly 25 years at the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company before leaving in January 2020.

As a MacroHealth director, Mr. Nill will provide guidance to the company's executive team as it looks to approach its next phase of growth. MacroHealth provides payers an analytics and connectivity platform that supports price transparency and data sharing.

Earlier this month, Mr. Nill joined pharmacy transparency and engagement software platform Rx Savings Solutions as a strategic adviser.