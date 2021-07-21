Former Cerner COO joins discount drug software company

Rx Savings Solutions, a pharmacy transparency and engagement software platform, tapped former Cerner COO Mike Nill to serve as a strategic advisor, according to a July 21 news release.

Mr. Nill most recently served as COO of Cerner, where he was a member of the leadership team for almost 25 years. He left the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in January 2020.

As a strategic advisor for Rx Savings Solutions, Mr. Nill will work with the executive team to provide counsel, improve business processes and expand the company's reach in the health IT space.

Rx Savings Solutions serves 9 million members, which it expects to nearly double by the end of the year, according to the news release. The company recently announced plans to hire an additional 100 employees by 2022.