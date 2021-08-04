Zocdoc taps former Morgan Stanley exec as CFO 

Zocdoc, a digital platform connecting patients with both physical and virtual care services, welcomed Edward Liu as its new CFO, the company said Aug. 2.

Mr. Liu joins Zocdoc from Morgan Stanley, where he spent more than 20 years providing counsel to C-Suite executives and board members on financial strategies and decision-making. At Morgan Stanley, Mr. Liu advised clients on hundreds of transactions for internet software companies including Red Hat, which sold to IBM for $35 billion.

As CFO of Zocdoc, Mr. Liu will lead the company's financial operations and growth initiatives. Zocdoc offers users the ability to find in-network physicians, book in-person or virtual appointments for more than 100 specialties in all 50 states, read reviews from verified users and get appointment reminders.