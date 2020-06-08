8 recent leadership changes affecting health IT
Becker's Hospital Review recently reported the following health IT executive moves affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies.
- Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.
- Joseph Herman, MD, now serves as vice chair of clinical informatics for radiation medicine and director of clinical research integration at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO.
- Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, will retire in mid-June.
- Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, will retire May 29.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care tapped Tom Barnett as chief information and digital officer.
- West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Paul G. Alexander, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer.
- Marcy Dunn, CIO of Portland-based MaineHealth, died April 6 at the age of 65.
