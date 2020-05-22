MaineHealth CIO death reported

Marcy Dunn, CIO of Portland-based MaineHealth, died April 6 at the age of 65 years, a health system spokesperson told Becker’s Hospital Review.

Ms. Dunn became CIO of Maine Medical Center and MaineHealth in 2016, where she oversaw the IT division and the health system's shared EHR program. Maine Medical Center was named one of HealthCare's Most Wired hospitals in 2018 under her leadership.

She was previously CIO for Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services of Long Island and Episcopal Health Services in Uniondale, N.Y. She has more than 30 years of healthcare IT and systems management experience.

Ms. Dunn also was a longtime member of the choir at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Albany, N.Y., and she was an avid pianist, according to an obituary in the Portland Press Herald.



Ms. Dunn died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by her family, including her husband and daughter, the health system spokesperson said via email.

