NorthShore U completes precision medicine program for Epic EHR decision support

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem recently completed a precision medicine program that adds patients' genetic testing information into its Epic EHR to alert clinicians of potential medication interactions.

The health system implemented ActX Genomic Decision support within its Epic EHR in 2016 but in May 2020 added 10,000 more patients through genetic testing as part of its DNA-10K initiative.

Once the genetic testing was completed, the patient data was loaded into the ActX platform and made available within the EHR, allowing clinicians to check prescriptions for select medications in real time against the patient's genetics. The clinician is then alerted if there are any issues with side effects, efficacy or dosing, and a genomic profile for each patient is built into the Epic medical chart.

