Vanderbilt U details plans for health equity research center

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University has debuted plans for its Center for Research on Inequality and Health. The research will focus on three key areas of public health: LGBTQ policy and care, gun violence, and economic and social inequities, according to a Sept. 6 news release.

The center will be a collaboration between the school's college of nursing and its arts and sciences department led by Christopher Carpenter, PhD, a distinguished professor of economics and health policy; Tara McKay, PhD, assistant professor of medicine, health and society; and Shelagh Mulvaney, PhD, associate professor of nursing and biomedical informatics.

"I am honored to lead this innovative effort to connect and amplify Vanderbilt's outstanding scholarship on inequality and health," Dr. Carpenter stated in the release. "From our new physical space, to hiring exceptional new faculty, to fostering new collaborations across disciplines, the center is well-positioned to be a global leader in this area."

A formal launch event will be held Sept. 18 for the center. Lecture series, workshops and symposiums related to the center's three key areas of research will be set up in the coming months and will be open to community members, students and other researchers.