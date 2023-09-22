Trinity Health gets $12.5M grant from CDC

Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., has received a $12.5 million grant from the CDC to decrease the disparities that exist in type 2 diabetes care, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

The grant is part of the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program, which brings together both public and private healthcare organizations that are working to prevent type 2 diabetes in at-risk populations. The partnerships from the program further access for at-risk individuals and allow them the opportunity "to participate in evidence-based lifestyle change programs to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes."

Trinity Health is one of four hubs participating in this program across the U.S., and will aim to increase participation in the program while reducing barriers for patients who may need it most, according to the release.

The program last one year and aims to help participants lose weight through a change in diet and exercise with support.

"Hub partners will work together to remove barriers for participants to successfully participate in the program. The network will address the social needs of participants, such as transportation, food and housing," the release states. "It will improve access to [the Diabetes Prevention Program] by increasing the number of public and private payers or employers that offer the program and its social care interventions as benefits."