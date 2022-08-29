Novant Health invests $25.5 million in North Carolina community impact and health equity initiatives

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation, technology, and workforce training and development.

Novant Health president and CEO Carl Armato said they have seen firsthand the key drivers of health that influence individual outcomes positively and negatively.

"By leveraging and expanding connections with our community partners, we are directly addressing these social determinants of health and are continuing to improve the health and upward mobility of our communities," Mr. Armato said.

Novant Health is a network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers healthcare to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.